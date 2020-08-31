Edo: Obaseki survives robbery attack

Security operatives Monday reportedly repelled armed robbers who attempted to block Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki’s convoy along the Benin-Okene express way.

The incident, which occurred at Erua community in Uhunmwode local government area of the state, caused pandemonium in the area and temporarily brought the governor’s convoy to a halt.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums who laid siege few metres away from a police checkpoint, were said to have mistaken the Obaseki convoy for a prominent personality.

Obaseki was said to be in company of his deputy, Mr. Phillip Shaibu when the robbers fell a tree to block the road apparently to rob motorists and commuters on the road.

A security source on the governor’s convoy who craved for anonymity said the governor’s convoy was moving slowly without siren at the time.

The security source further stated that the governor who is a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 governorship poll was heading to Uhunwonde local government for campaigns in the area.

“Upon sighting the governor’s convoy, the hoodlums fired gunshots, but the security operatives attached to the governor and his deputy repelled the robbers who fled into nearby bushes.

“They (the armed robbers) thought it was just a VIP that was coming. The governor’s convoy was not blaring siren and was moving slowly when the attempt was made.

“While we were thinking of what to do, they fired gunshots. We had jumped out and repelled those miscreants,” the source said.

Media aide to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie could not be reached for comment.