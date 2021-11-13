Edo: Obaseki unveils 30-year development plan

Governor Goodwin Obaseki of Edo State has launched a roadmap to meet its 30-year development plan for the future of the State by 2050.

Obaseki said the plan is divided into five-year periods beginning from 2021 to 2025.

The governor disclosed this during the Alaghodaro (progress) summit, an event organised to mark the fifth year anniversary of his administration.

Obaseki said there is bright future ahead in the state “despite decline in crude oil revenues, reduction in federal allocation to states, economic downturn and unstable foreign exchange rates amongst others”.

According to him, “What we have today is a defining moment. We cannot make such mistakes again after 30 years. We believe that Nigeria and Edo state have a bright future despite all these challenges.

“It is possible that our dreams will become reality because we have strategies that will help us achieve our dreams. So, today, we are going to be talking and launching the Edo state 30 years development plan.”