Edo: Obaseki’s disqualification an hatchet job – Oyegun

Immidiate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun, has reacted to the disqualification of governor Obaseki by the APC screening panel, discribing it as “an hatchet job.”

In a statement signed by Oyegun’s Public Affairs Adviser, Ray Morphy, the former Edo state governor said: “The disqualification of Obaseki by the APC Screening Panel is a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo Treasury.

“While not a surprise, that disqualification is clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fairplay and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti party, not Obaseki. Oshiomole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”

Related

No tags for this post.