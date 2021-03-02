Edo: Obaseki’s ex-aide threatens law suit against APC chair



Former Special Adviser on Security to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr. Haruna Yusuf Abiona, has demanded a letter of apology and retraction from the state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd), over defamatory statements and publications against him.

Haruna, in a letter through his solicitors, Ainabebholo Attorneys, also demanded same from Tony Kabaka, Adun Jarret Tenebe and the President, Professional Drivers on Wheel, Edo Ssate, Mr. Adams Ehigiamusoe Shaba.



The letter noted that retraction of the said false and malicious publications should be made within 14 days of service through six national dailies circulating in Nigeria, social media platforms, broadcasting stations

In the letter dated February 19, 2021, the solicitors threatened to institute an action of defamation for the sum of N300 million each against Kababa, Shaba and their agents as damages as well as N1billion and N2 billion against Tenebe and Imuse respectively.



The letter read in parts: “You falsely described our client, Haruna Yusuf Abiona, as the mastermind behind the mayhem and terror unleashed at the front of the palace of the Oba of Benin.



“You also stated that Haruna Yusuf Abiona is blood thirsty who introduced banditry in Edo politics, falsely claiming that our client is issuing death threats and physical assault to members of APC.”

