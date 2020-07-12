Edo/Ondo: CUPP demands issued-based campaign

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has demanded for issue-based campaigns from political parties participating in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo gubernatorial polls.

The Chairman Contact and Mobilization & Member Steering Committee (CUPP), Rev Olusegun Peters, in a press statement issued at the weekend said, it is time to imbibe politics without bitterness and rancour in the nation’s electioneering so as not to overheat the polity still recovering from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the era of rigging, vote buying, over voting, ballot snatching, falsification of results and brigandage is over as Nigerians are now politically wiser and want their votes to count and mandate respected.

He said this is the only way we can deepen, strengthen and sustain the nation’s constitutional rule as obtainable in advanced democracies including nascent democracies like Ghana.

He said the nation’s electoral system must be sanitized and redirected to the path of progress, development and advancement.

“For decades, past and present governments have treated electoral crimes with kid’s gloves. It is time to prosecute all those involved in electoral crimes and their sponsors as a deterrent to those who might contemplate this crime against the fatherland.

“It is time to constitute, inaugurate and commence Electoral Offences Tribunal. This will give a strong sign to election riggers and their collaborators that the game is over as the law is no respecter of persons,” he said.