Edo, Ondo: Don’t trigger violence, heat up polity, CTA warns stakeholders



Ahead of governorship election in Edo and Ondo states, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has called on all the stakeholders ensure that their actions and words do not trigger violence and heat up the polity unnecessarily.



The organisation enjoined the politicians to be mindful of the health challenges and cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by abiding by the guidelines as issued by the electoral body for a hitch-free election.



In a statement signed by the CTA executive director, Faith Nwadishi, at the end of a recently organised two zoom meetings for stakeholders in Edo on May 27 and Ondo State on the 11th August 2020 respectively, resolved that INEC should call political parties to order and ensure that campaigns are conducted following strictly the Covid-19 Protocols as issued by NCDC and the INEC guideline for the governorship election.





The meeting also resolved that campaigns should be carried out responsibly and working with relevant health authorities to reduce the spread of the pandemic by activating the social distancing strategy and the wearing of face masks.



” That INEC, NCDC, Civil Society, Political parties and the National Orientation Agency should intensify Voter education and enlightenment to allay the fears of the public especially on the fear of contracting the COVID virus while coming out to vote and to be in tune with voting procedures and the electoral process.





“That INEC in collaboration with NCDC and health agencies ensure adequate deployment of health personnel at all polling units and voting areas.





“Civil Society Organisations are called upon to champion the call and advocate for the regulation of party financing through electoral reforms and policies.





“That INEC should give assurances and make adequate provisions to protect and give access to people with disability, pregnant women and the elderly.





“That political actors should ensure that their actions and words do not trigger violence and heat up the polity unnecessarily.

Participants agreed to effectively cooperate with INEC and are committed to a free, peaceful and credible election in both Edo and Ondo States come September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively. The Centre for Transparency Advocacy, therefore, enjoins all stakeholders to be mindful of the health challenges and cooperate with INEC by abiding by the guidelines as issued by INEC for a hitch-free election.”





The stakeholders who participated at the meeting included representatives from the NOA, INEC, IPAC , CSOs, PWDs and Faith-Based Organisations.





Among concerns raised at the zoom meetings includes: Rising hate speech and violence perpetrated by the political class, the disregard to COVID- 19 protocols as stipulated in the INEC guideline for the 2020 Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, Fear of voter apathy towards the election due to health concerns arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, political party financing and vote trading, the care for people with disability, pregnant women and the elderly to have access to vote, adequate deployment of health personnel to polling units and other voting areas and lack of adequate enlightenment and education to the citizens on the electoral process, among others.





