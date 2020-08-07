Edo/ Ondo: IPAC charges INEC on transparent election

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent in the forth-coming Edo and Ondo state election.

The National Chairman IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa in a press release issued on Friday condemned the unfolding political upheavals and rascality in Edo state.

He said the nation cannot afford a political crisis in a state buffeted by insecurity and dire economic hardship visited on the people in an unending circle of lockdown.

According to him, the council also called on all stakeholders to ensure that all hands will be on deck for the Edo and Ondo polls to hold successfully in scheduled date as this nation cannot afford postponement or suspension on account of incivility of political actors in the State.

“We are aware that there are 12 other Political Parties that have fielded candidates for the polls in the state and would not allow our colleagues in two other political parties to disrupt preparation towards these polls by actions. We advise all concerned to toe the path of honour and engage in issue-based campaign.

“IPAC is aware of several pronouncements and judgments of courts of competent jurisdiction since the Edo State House of Assembly crisis that prevented some members-elect from being sworn-in.

“The Council urges all the parties to abide by these Courts pronouncements and judgments instead of resulting to violence at this critical time when the good people of the Edo State are preparing to elect their governor for another four years.

“IPAC is monitoring the political situation in Edo State and is already invoking its inbuilt mechanism in resolving the intra and inter party crisis.

“We demand that all security agencies to discharge their duties professionally, neutrally and obey the rules of engagement as they work toward ensuring that vote, mandate and will of Edo people count in the election,” he said.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in Edo State as the Nation embarks on the polls in the State.