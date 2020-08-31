Edo, Ondo polls: IGP tasks CSOs on collaboration, partnership with security agencies

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has tasked Civil Society Groups (CSOs) on improved collaboration and support for the Niferia Police and other security organisations as the Force plans and executes strategies toward the successful conduct of the September 19, and October 10, 2020, governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, Monday in Abuja, said: “The IGP made the call during a one-day interactive session with conveners/representatives of the various CSOs, today, August 31, 2020, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Mba said, “The IGP, while observing that CSOs play critical roles in the electioneering processes and general sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, noted that the meeting became necessary as part of ongoing efforts by the Force leadership to galvanize critical stakeholders to share knowledge, compare notes and experience on the conduct of elections in the country.”

Mba said the meeting also availed the Force the opportunity to obtain inputs from the CSOs towards engendering robust strategies to address identified threats and emerging trends as revealed in the election security threat assessment reports conducted by the Force in Edo and Ondo states.

According to the FPRO, “The CSOs, on their part, pledged support for the Police and other agencies involved in election security management in the country.

“They commended the IGP for the existing cordial relationship between the Police and the CSOs and also for his quick responses to issues bordering on human rights abuses, sexual and gender based violence etc. “They particularly commended the Police for the prompt arrest of suspects involved in the gruesome rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila in Edo state. They however called for transparency and impartiality by security agencies in the elections.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured the CSOs that the Force would be neutral, apolitical and will provide a level playing ground for all in the elections.

“He further assured the CSOs of adequate security and enjoined them to assist the Police in identifying impostors who may want to hide under the umbrella of accredited CSOs to foment trouble during the elections,” Mba stated.

The spokesperson listed CSOs in attendance to include: The Convener PLAC, Clement Nwankwo; Alternate Convener PLAC and Founder, Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI), Barr. Esther Uzoma; CISLAC represented by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani; and CDD represented by Idayat Hassan.

Others were: YIAGA represented by Cynthia Mbamalu; ACE represented by Mma Odi; CLEEN Foundation represented by Chigozirim Okoro; WTF represented by Mufuliat Finjab; Situation Room represented by Agianpe Onyema and Akwu Ogbadu; PWAN represented by Val Ahmadu; amongst other members of the community.