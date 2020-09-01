Edo/Ondo polls: We won’t allow shenanigans distract us – INEC

Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has vowed to stand by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) as well as other officials of the commission over all manner of accusations levelled against them by politicians and stakeholders on the eve of elections, including those of Edo and Ondo states.

Prof Yakubu said this Tuesday in Abuja while answering reporters’ questions shortly after a new REC, Dr Tella Adeniran Rahman took the oath office at the INEC headquarters.

He said, for the purpose of diverting attention, some people slam slanderous accusations on INEC officials, assuring that the commission would not be distracted in carrying out the onerous task of conducting elections.

He also assured the Edo and Ondo people who would be going for their governorship polls on the September 19th and October 10th respectively, as well as the 10 states of the federation where 14 bye-elections are to be conducted, to expect free, fair, credible elections coupled with professional conduct of officials.

Yakubu said: “Let me say this that we stand by our Resident Electoral Commissioners. You know the kind of job we are doing, on the eve of elections, all manner of people come with all manner of accusations to slander officials of the commission, essentially to divert our attention from the onerous task of conducting elections in Nigeria.”

“We won’t be distracted. We know all these shenanigans, people have been doing this to distract us from doing what is right. My assurance to the people of Edo and the people of Ondo and the people of the 14 constituencies where we are going to conduct bye-elections on October 31is that they should expect from INEC free, fair, credible elections, professional conduct.

“We will not compromise our oath of office for any reason. Whoever the people vote for becomes their governor or representative. This is our assurance to Nigerians.”

On the spate of violence in Edo state, the INEC chairman said: “I returned only over the weekend from Benin and part of what we did was to engage with our own staff to ensure that they behave according to the laws and also engage with the security agencies to ensure that they secure the environment for us to conduct election, and we visited important stakeholders, including the Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin.”

“So we are concerned, but we are leaving no stone unturned in speaking to the political actors, to the respected voices like the Oba of Benin as well as the security agencies to ensure hitch-free election.”

To the newly appointed REC from Osun state but deployed to Ekiti state, the INEC chairman charged him to be prudent with the management of personnel and resources under his authority.

He also charged him to be on the side of the Electoral Act, regulations and guidelines as well as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your appointment is coming on the eve of the Edo state governorship election that will be holding on the Saturday 19th of September, then on the 10th of October, it would be the turn of the people of Ondo state to elect their governor.

“Then on the 31st of October, the commission will conduct 13 bye-elections in 10 states of the federation.

“So you are welcome board. You are going to be responsible for personnel and resources in the state in which you are going to be deployed. You can manage resources prudently. You should be firm, you should always be cognisant of the fact that ours is an onerous responsibility and you must always be on the side of the electoral acts and regulations and guidelines and above all the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are from Osun state, you will never throughout your career serve in Osun state, but you can be deployed to any part of the country. The policy of the commission at the moment is to deploy RECs to their geo-political zones but on no account will you serve in your state of origin. On this note, let me welcome you on board, and let me also say that you have been deployed to Ekiti state as the Resident Electoral Commissioner.”

Responding, the new REC, Dr Rahman pledged “to carry out the ordinances of the commission to the latter and act in accordance with the law that established the commission.”

He also promised to follow the rules and regulations, and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Obaseki/REC ‘meeting’

In a related development, the Edo state government has said contrary to the ‘lie’ in some quarters, Governor Godwin Obaseki never had a meeting with the Akwa Ibom REC, Mr. Mike Igini in Benin City, the state capital.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, made the denial Monday in a statement.

He said: “In its latest attack on INEC, the APC concocted a story that INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, met with Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin City. Clearly, the APC is taking its frustration, resulting from its low public rating, out on everyone and anyone that is not ready to do its bidding.”

“There was no meeting of any kind between Governor Obaseki and Mike Igini, the INEC REC. After a cursory look at the newspapers, one would think that the forthcoming election in Edo State is between the APC and the rest of the world, because the party has vilified and misrepresented the judiciary, INEC, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture; royal and notable families in Edo State as well as traditional institutions, like a loose cannon.”

The state government therefore called on APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to adopt conventional means in his desperation to shore up his image instead of casting aspersions on the nation’s important democratic institutions.