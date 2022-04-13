Edo: Patient falls, drown in hospital’s cesspit 

A male pensioner seeking free medical care has reportedly fell and died inside the soakaway of Oredo primary health center premises in Edo state.

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday during a screening/ registration exercise for patients.

The unamed deceased patient was said to be among dozens of others who had gathered at the health center for registration ahead of the free medicare.

An invitation sent out to residents showed that the free medicare was organized by the Edo State government; in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Physicians in America.

A witness who simply identified himself as Obaze said, “The man (deceased) was on the queue and later step aside to pee.

“It was while he was finding a place to pee that he stepped on the dilapidated soakaway.

“The concrete slab of the dilapidated soakaway caved-in and the man fell into the facility.

“The man remained inside the soakaway for about two hours without rescue. And when help finally came, he was brought out dead with the aid of an excavator,” the witness added.

A visit to the health center on Wednesday showed that registration for the free medical care which was temporary suspended after the tragedy, has resumed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, could not be reached for comment.

Also, the State commissioner for information, Mr. Adaze Emwanta, did not respond to calls to his mobile line.