Edo: PDP okays rep, Orbih’s suspension



The leadership of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has ratified the suspension of Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and the South-South National Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

The party also okayed the suspension of the State Secretary, Mr. Hilary Otsu; the PDP Chairman in Oredo, Oduwa Igbinosun, and ward four Chairman of in Oredo local government area, Mr Friday Enaruna.



Mr. Mike Ehima, a leader of the party in Oredo moved the motion for the ratification of suspension of the “erring members” during an enlarged meeting of party leaders across the 18 LGAs and the three senatorial districts of the state..

According to Ehima, “All those that have refused to allow the party to grow are being suspended in the interest of the PDP”..

Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki said: “Peoples are greedy. Politics is all about give and take..

“I appreciate PDP. We came, we won we are not leaving PDP. We will not accept any opposition within PDP..”If you are not happy with my leadership you can leave us. Let all of us Harmonise… Some Local Government have done their own; while some are still far behind.”

Last week, the affected party members were suspended by their respective wards over alleged gross misconduct.