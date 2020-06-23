Edo PDP primary: Disquiet as court bars Obaseki

The Federal High court in Port-Hacourt, Rivers State, has granted an interim order, restraining governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries billed for June 25, 2020.

An aspirant, Hon. Omoregie Ogbede-Ihama, had dragged the party to court to challenge the adjustment of the PDP timeline for its primaries which subsequently allowed Obaseki to purchase its nomination forms and appeared for screening.

The court ruling came on a day another frontline aspirant of the party, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, collapsed his ambition for Obaseki, during which the later expressed his gratitude.

The court documents seen by blueprint indicated that the order was granted on June 22, by Justice E. A. Obilie.

Ogbede-Ihama is currently the member, representing Oredo federal constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

Defendants in the suit are Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP, Godwin Obaseki and others.

Obaseki was disqualified from partaking in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.

After, he officially joined PDP on June 19, and appeared before the party screening on June 20.

The PDP had officially fixed the expiration date for sales of nomination forms for Friday May 29, 2020.

Governor Obaseki’s campaign organisation was yet to respond to the development at the time of filling this report.