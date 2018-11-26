Edo PDP urges Buhari to sign amended electoral act

The Edo state chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Dan Orbih, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari sign the Amended Electoral act into law.

Speaking during the weekend shortly after he was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Political Science by the Igbinedion University, Orbih said that most of the concerns by the president were addressed in the final bill.

Orbih, who was awarded a doctorate along with Mr John Mahama Dramani, former President of Ghana and the Ouwo of Iwo, Osun state, Oba Rasheed Adewale Ajanbi, said that it was cause for concern that Buhari was carrying on as if there is nothing at stake by refusing to assent to the bill.

He said there is an urgent need for the president to immediately sign the bill into law so as to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) enough time to meet the specific provisions of the law.

“These are not good signs for the forthcoming elections. I am disturbed by the silence of Nigerians over the continued delay by Buhari to sign the electoral act as amended and passed by the National Assembly. The issue is what law is INEC going to use to conduct the election?”

Further, he wondered how the thorny issue of the card reader will be resolved in the event that the president did not sign the bill into law and also the transmission of results from the polling units to the collation centre immediately they are announced so that nobody tampers with the verdict of the people.

He remarked that he was worried by the huge number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by people in different states as recently announced by the commission, advising that there must be active participation by the citizenry to have a true democracy in the country.

