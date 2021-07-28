Edo: Police comb forest for kidnapped naval students



Operatives of Edo state police command have intensified efforts geared towards safe rescue of five students of Naval college of Engineering Sapele, who were abducted by gunmen on Tuesday.

SP. Bello Kotongs, spokesman of the state police command in a statement on Wednesday said, “combing of the bush is on”.

According to him, the operatives of the Command received the information, swung into action and rescued 13 of the victims, while one came back from the bush on her own the following day.



“Five of them are still with the kidnappers and strong efforts have been put in place to rescue the remaining victims,” he said.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday intercepted a commercial bus and Sienna bus at Irukpen community; on the notorious Benin Auchi/Lokoja highway and took scores of the naval students hostage.

The students were said to be returning from a trip to Kaduna state and heading to their base in Sapele, Delta state when the hoodlums struck.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums emerged from the bush and immediately opened fire on the vehicles conveying the students, thereby forcing the vehicles to stop.



Students reportedly sustained injuries during the attack.

The Benin-Auchi road has become a nightmare for travellers in recent times; following the activities of kidnappers.

Related

No tags for this post.