Edo: Police deploy personnel to curtail herders, farmers’ clash

The Edo state Police command said it would enhance regular personnel patrol in troubled Abumere II community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo state.

The command said the move was to forestall a breakdown of law and order; arising from the reported disagreement between herders and farmers.

Spokesman for the state Police command, SP. Bello Kontongs, disclosed this during a joint security visit to the community on Tuesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu’s delegation was led by ACP Badaru Musa, whilst the Army Bridgade was represented by Major AJ Isa.

Armed herders were reported to have stormed the community on Sunday and fired shots into the sky.

Blueprint gathered that the herders requested to see the community head and members of local vigilante.

Pius Osai, a resident in the community said: “the herders numbering 10 warned us to stop ringing the community bell and stop the vigilantes from firing gun shots.

“They (herders) also cautioned us against obstructing their cows from feeding on our plantain and other crops on our farm lands.

“As I speak, we no longer go to our farms for fear of our lives. The cattle are now feeding on our crops,” Osai lamented

