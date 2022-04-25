Edo: Police detain 4 cops for ‘murder’

The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command CP Abutu Yaro has ordered the arrest and detention of four police personnel for allegedly shooting to death a vigilante member.

The deceased vigilante identified as Ikponwonsa Aikpitanyi was shot dead in Obazee area of Benin City on April 22, 2022 at about during a rescue operation.

The State Police spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs who disclosed this in a statement identified the detained cops as: Inspr. Igere Victor, Sgt. Umhenin Stanley, Sgt. Okongor Ojong and pl. Monday Joel.

Also arrested according to the police spokesman, are; Mr. & Mrs. Sunday Egboh for allsdged conspiracy and murder.

The statement explained that “the officers who are attached to New-Benin division of the command, were in Obazee area after receiving a distress call from one Sunday Egboh ‘M’ (42) that some boys suspected to be cultist were attempting to rape his wife Mrs. Rose Sunday ‘F’ (40).

“On receipt of the information a patrol team led by Inspr. Igere Victor were immediately drafted to the area.

“In the midst of commotion on their arrival a member of the patrol team allegedly fired a shot which hit the deceased on his chest.”

The CP received the news with great bewilderment and described the action of the team as unacceptable and unprofessional.

“He laid emphasis that the command under his watch will not condone acts of misconduct that are inimical to the peace and safety of law abiding citizens of Edo State.

“Against this backdrop, the CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of state criminal investigations department to carry out discreet investigation in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

