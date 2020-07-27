Edo poll: Arrest Ize-Iyamu, Kabaka over threats of violence – PDP chieftain tells Police, DSS



The founding Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has called for the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and an APC Chieftain, Mr. Tony Kabaka, over plots to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The duo were seen in a viral video meeting with some boys described as “Lions” by Kabaka, who is apparently the leader of the boys, plotting to wreck violence across the state in the September 19, election.

Onaiwu in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, stated that the instruction of Ize-Iyamu to the boys urging them to move from one polling unit to the other during elections is a clear contravention of the electoral act, noting that such plot was a move to disrupt a peaceful voting experience and capable of causing anarchy in Edo state.

He urged the security agencies to move swiftly to save Edo people from the impending bloodshed being planned by Ize-Iyamu and his legion of thugs, even as he urged the law enforcement agents to note that no political actor had monopoly of violence hence if the APC candidate’s excesses were not quickly checked other political actors may also be encouraged to resort to self-help.