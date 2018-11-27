Edo presents N175.7bn budget proposal

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state yesterday presented the 2019 budget estimate of N175.7bn to the State Assembly.

A breakdown of the appropriation bill showed that Capital Expenditure accounts for N95.8 billion and Recurrent Expenditure will gulp N79.9 billion.

The document which ischristened “Budget of Socio-Economic Inclusion” has 9.20 per cent nominal increase from the 2018 budget.

Obaseki said revenue estimates for the budget is based on a $60 per barrel bench mark for crude oil at an average daily production of 2.3m barrels per day as well as an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to the governor, “the 2019 budget proposal Reflects my administration’s intention to promote social inclusion”.

“Besides, it is geared towards economic empowerment for Edo citizens, through the deepening of investments in socio-economic, governance and security infrastructure”.

