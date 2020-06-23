Edo primaries drama: Court bars PDP, INEC from excluding Obaseki

Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh of Edo state High court in Ekpoma, Tuesday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others, from preventing, removing, or purporting to exclude the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for June 25, 2020.

The Judge also barred the defendants from removing the governor or any other aspirant who has been cleared by the party for the exercise.

The ruling is believed to have cleared hurdles on the way of the governor in seeking the party’s ticket to contest the September governorship poll amidst other pending suit challenging his ambition.

The court ruling was sequel to a suit brought before it by Messers Felix Irioh and Tom Irehobhude.

The applicants sought “an Order of Interim Injunction restraining INEC from refusing to recognise and/or accept the name of any of the aspirants named in paragraph 2 above especially Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki lawful aspirants.

According to the applicants, Obaseki had been lawfully screened and cleared by the 2nd Defendant to participate in the primary election scheduled to hold on June 25, 2020.

Ruling on the application, the presiding Judge said: “I find in my humble view that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the orders sought as enjoined in the celebrated landmark case of Kotoye v CBN (1989), 1 NWLR PT. 98, 419 at 441.

“The balance of convenience is in favour of the 1st and 2nd applicants and there is no undue delay in bringing this application. It is in that light that I find merit in this application.”

Justice Okeaya-Inneh adjourned the matter to July 1, 2020, for hearing of pending applications.

