Edo primaries: Obaseki gets certificate of return from PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saturday, presented certificate of return to Governor Godwin Obaseki, as its flag bearer for the fourth coming Edo state governorship election.

Obaseki, speaking after receiving the party’s certificate of return, commended the party and its leadership for accommodating his team under the party’s umbrella during their hours of storm in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “It was only when we entered the house that we then realised that this is the house we should have been in the first instance because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherished and live for.

“The values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first. These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.

“What all these occurrences in the last forth night tell me is that it is the hand of God that orders things.

“I want to commit to you that in line with the ideal and motto of this party, my deputy and I, by the grace of God, who is going to be my running mate, for the September 19 election, because you do not change a winning team.

“I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us. Whenever the National Working Committee calls on us, we will be there.

“We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brothers, governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment.”

On his part, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, presenting the certificate to Obaseki commended the party electoral committee for holding a peaceful and successful primary in Edo state.

Secondus pledged that the PDP would continue to do more with its primaries and congresses to give confidence to the people and for them to have confidence in themselves that they could participate in PDP which he described as “all-inclusive.”

“We believe that in a few days, that the governor came from APC to PDP, he is enjoying his stay.

“This is a party of Justice, this is a party of equity, this is a party of fairness. The power belongs to the people. It is not us, it is you, so the power belongs to you.”

Earlier while presenting the report of the PDP Edo state primary election committee to the party leadership, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state who was also chairman of election committee, described the primary as free, fair and successful.

He said, “We observed that at the end of the day, we are ready and Edo is ready to be captured, to be won by this very important party, the PDP.

“I am confidently sure that Edo is going to fall in line within the realm of good governance of the PDP, and I hereby submit the report with all the details and attachments,” Mohammed said.