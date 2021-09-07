Edo SEMA maps out plans to mitigate flooding

The Edo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Tuesday, said it has made adequate arrangements to mitigate flooding in the South-South states as the year runs out.

The Director of SEMA, Mrs Carol Odion, stated this in Benin while speaking to journalists on the progressive survey on preparedness of South-South states for predicted 2021 flooding.

Odion said that aside carrying out advocacy and sensitisation programmes across the 18 local government areas of the state, the agency has also met with relevant stakeholders on the issue of flooding.

She also said the agency has prepared temporary shelters for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) ahead of any emergency evacuation.

“We have cleared and prepared the IDPs camp in case of any flooding. We have worked on the camps in Etsako Central and Esan South-East local government areas.

“We have some relief materials like beddings and foodstuffs received from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to cater for these persons in case of evacuation.

“We have carried out advocacy and sensitisation programme across the state, we have also advised those in the riverine areas on the need to move to the upland,” Odion said.

Similarly, Mr Lucky Wasa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, said the state government was collaborating with relevant stakeholders, especially local government officials in this regard.

Wasa said the government was working on immediate and long term solutions to the menace of erosion in the state.

“We are quite aware of the warning that has been given as regards the states that will likely experience flooding this year.

‘’We are working to prevent and mitigate the impact it will have on our people,” he said.