Edo: Senator, Ministry train 222 youths on skills acquisition







No fewer than 222 Edo youths, including women; were Monday trained on skills acquisition and supported with starter kits to commence their respective businesses.







Some of the distributed materials, worth millions of naira, included sewing,machines, generating sets, standing dryer amongst others.



The training, was facilitated by Pharm. Matthew Urhoghide, the Senator representing Edo South senatorial district at the National Assembly, and sponsored by the federal ministry of works and housing and the Cross River Basin Development Authority.

The Senator said the gesture is part of the his election campaign pledge to improve the livelihoods of unemployed individuals in Edo South senatorial district.

Urhoghide who was represented at the event by his legislative aide, Mr. Pet Eghobamien explained that the empowerment program begun in 2016.

Continuing, the Senator said: “there are different classes of participants… We have 200 for metal works, for barbing, hair making and fashion, we have 22 persons.

“Those that will be trained on metal works and local fabrication will go home with N50,000. We are not giving the other ones money but we have given them full complement of what they need to start their business,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.