Edo state deputy governor applauds Dare

The Deputy Governor of Edo State Honorable Philip Shaibu has commended the Minister of Sports Mr. Sunday Dare for reviving the Principal’s cup.

Speaking at the ceremonial kick off in Lagos he said “I want to use this medium to thank Mr. Sunday Dare for reviving the Principal’s cup.

I am a product of the Principal’s cup, I played in Kaduna in my secondary schools days and I’m so excited to be part of this great day. I am impressed with what I have seen by the organizers of Principal’s Cup. It is evident that Mr. Dare has repositioned our sports with his innovations and vision of turning sports to business in the country”.

He further added “Sustaining this National Principal’s cup is a pointer that we can produce more talents for the country”.

Related

No tags for this post.