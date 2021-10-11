Edo to immortalise Victor Uwaifo

The Edo state government has said that plans are underway to immortalise the late music legend, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha, stated this during a meeting with family members of Uwaifo Monday.

He said, “When legends like this pass on, it is always good to have something to immortalise them.

“So, in the next couple of days, you will know what the state government is doing in that regard. I am sure it will be unveiled in the next couple of days during the funeral.”

Continuing, the COS said a state-funeral for Uwaifo would commence Thursday; with tributes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Iyoha said the state government would join the family to give him (Uwaifo) a befitting burial, noting; “he was a music icon, sage and a man that has put Nigeria on the map.”

Spokesman for Uwaifo family, Mr. Chris Osaretin, commended the state government for the support, adding that profound works of Uwaifo had became a yardstick for measuring entertainment.

