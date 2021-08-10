Edo: Truck tumbles, crushes 2 policemen to death





Tragedy has struck operatives of the Nigerian police in Edo state after a truck fell on two policemen along the Benin-Ekpoma express way.

The incident was said to have caused the death of the two policemen and a yet to be identified civilian driver.



Blueprint gathered that seven other operatives who were incompany of the police victims escaped death by the whisker.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5pm last Friday, and was said to have caused traffic gridlock on the expressway for several hours.

An eyewitness who declined to give his details said some other police operatives and officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) arrived the scene afterwards and took the bodies of the policemen, and the injured operatives away.



Spokesman for the State police command, SP Bello Kotongs, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

According to him, “Yes, that is true. Nine policemen and a civilian driver were involved in the accident.

“The policemen had stopped to greet somebody when a trailer that was passing fell on them.”