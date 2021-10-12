Edo: Youths protest deplorable Benin-Sapele highway



Dozens of youths in Edo state, Tuesday, stormed the Benin -Sapele expressway to express their anger over the deplorable condition of the road.

The youths converged on a section of the failed portion of the road by RCC in Benin City at about 7.30am and displayed placards charging president Buhari and the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to end the carnage.

The development caused traffic gridlock on the road even as policemen were seen controlling traffic and maintaining law and order.



President of One Love Foundation, Mr. Patrick Eholor, who joined the protest said, “Road construction ought not to be a matter for discussion in 21st entury; especially in a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa.”

The activist vowed to sustain the peaceful protest until the road is fixed, adding that “the road has become a deathtrap for road users and hideouts for armed robbers especially at night.”

According to Eholor, “I am sure that Babatunde Fashola has been travelling either with a chopper or an aeroplane with his family not to know what challenges road users face daily.”