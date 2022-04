Nollywood actor, Linc Edochie, has disassociated himself from his brother, Yul Edochie’s marriage crisis.

The actor made it known after an inquisitive fan asked Linc on his instatagram page about Yul’s marriage.

The fan said, “You see wetin your brother do? You follow them go pay bride price on Sunday abi you no follow? Answer me now,” the fan wrote in pidgin English.

In his reply to the fan, Linc said, “Please don’t piss me off. I wasn’t there.”

