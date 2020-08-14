EDSOPADEC member dumps Obaseki for Ize-Iyamu

The member, representing Orhionmwon local government area in Edo state Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC), Atu Osamwonyi, has resigned his membership of the Commission.

Osamwonyi said his decision to quit was to enable him to support the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the forthcoming election billed for September 29.

The ex-commissioner who stated this in Orhionmwon where he officially endorsed the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu also said he had officially joined the APC.

He said: “This is the right time for the people of Orhionmwon to have one of their sons to be governor of the state and that is incumbent on them to rally round him to actualise his dream. As a proud son of Orhionmwon, it will not be proper for me to be sitting on the fence but to support him (Ize-Iyamu).”