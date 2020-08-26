Education: Adopt Hausa as regional, official language – Historian

The North can only develop when it adopts Hausa as its regional official language, Malam Rabiu Isa, has said.

He said the language is commonly spoken across all tribes in the North and there is need to make it a medium of communication to promote education.

The historian, who works with the National Archive, Arewa House, Kaduna, made the statement as guest speaker, Wednesday, at the International Hausa Day event organised by a group, Manufarmu Al’ummarmu, in Jos.

He said: “It is a language that has gender in its wordings and it is among the simplest languages in the entire languages of the world.”

He stated further that some of the linguistic features of Hausa language are its three basic classes of speech, adding that the language has become almost a common language that is spoken across divergent non-Hausa tribes in the northern parts of Nigeria.

“The language has today spread across many climes of the world, mostly in West African countries. More than 70 million people speak Hausa across the world,” he said.

Mr. Isa said the simplicity of Hausa language made it easier for the colonialists to rule in Plateau state, and Christian missionaries also consolidated on it to spread the gospel of Christianity in the state.

“Today the Bible is best translated in Hausa language than many other languages in Nigeria,” he said.

He said despite all the achievements, the language faces serious challenges and set back, one of which is intuition of foreign languages into it.

He said: “No nation develops using foreign languages. Northern Nigeria needs to adopt Hausa as its regional language.”

Chairman of the Manufarmu Al’ummar Mu, Abdilmajid Lawal, said the group deemed it necessary to join the world in commemorating the Hausa Day.

“The Hausa language has indeed played significant roles towards promotion of peace in Plateau state and on various media houses,” he said.

He added that the language is also used in the promotion of health matters, environmental issues, education, and sundry issues, with the aid of media outfits.