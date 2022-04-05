Education, health, others require purposeful legislation – Makinde



A former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, has said that education, health and other important matters can be addressed through purposeful legislation.



Makinde who represented Ife Federal Constituency between 2011-2015, declared his intention to return to the lower chamber come 2023.



Speaking at a press conference held at his radio station, Oodua FM in Ile-Ife, Tuesday, Makinde lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) for electing Senator Iyiola Omisore as the Secretary of the party, saying his coming to the party after some years in the opposition is a plus to the APC.



“There is so much work to be done by way of legislation in many areas of our life including but not limited to education, health, power, infrastructure and alleviation of poverty, socio-economic empowerment etc. I believe many of these deficits can be addressed through meaningful and impactful legislation.



“Historically the House of Representatives was established to be the people’s House and for the people’s business. It follows therefore that Honourable Member must be the people’s voice elected to do the people’s business and champion their cause and in doing so, fulfilling their hopes and aspiration.



“We are fortunate to have our cerebral brother and leader as the National Secretary of APC, Otunba (Senator) lyiola Omisore. We cannot afford to stay too far from him than to give him all necessary, profound and quality support that he deserves to make him succeed as a true party man who sees loyalty and intrepid as his watchword.”



Noting that he has prepared to deliver more than he did in the first term, Makinde said, “I have the requisite experience matched with wealth of knowledge to offer quality representation to my people and to facilitate Federal presence to my consistency with the primary aim of making life more abundant for my people socio-economic.



“It is also my resolve to unleash the full potentials of my ability to uphold the policy thrust of law making. I have taken copious mental and physical notes and it’s time for implementation in the interest of Ife Federal Constituency.”



He commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for managing the state prudently, saying Osun was lucky to have him as Governor.