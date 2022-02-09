Education is good, but…



Education is important because it determines how a person reacts to issues in the society. However, the problem is that some think being educated is absolute. But what is the significance of knowledge if it has no positive impact on society? Of what use is education laden with arrogance and immorality?

A knowledgeable person is calm and morally upright. Any educated person that looks down on others,intolerant and not sociable is “an empty vessel”. The most successful academics are sociable, sincere and have good human relations.

The meaning of, I will rather celebrate in a TRICYCLE than cry in a BENZ is, by and large, better to be uneducated and be easygoing than have education that birth pride and arrogance. The Almighty will not look at the quality of your education, but your relationship with people.

Aisha Abdullahi,400 Level student,Mass Communications Department,

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger state.