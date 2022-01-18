Education minister harps on teachers’ professional devt

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has reiterated the ministry’s commitment to establishing a robust teacher professional development and recruitment system and strengthen leadership capacity for education in emergency, among others.

The minister disclosed this as the special guest of honour at the Government House Yola, Adamawa state, while addressing the matriculation ceremony of 18,367 unqualified teachers from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states (BAY states) under an emergency teacher retraining programme organised by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).

He was represented by the Director Education Support Services in the Ministry, Dr. Lydia Ifeyinwa Giginna.

The education minister at the launching of Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in Abuja had promised that the GPE grant accelerated funding will be used to support state-driven intervention, that will address the gaps in delivering education in emergency.

‘’The GPE funds will be applied to selected interventions that will mitigate the challenges and response to urgent educational needs, emerging from the crisis in the North-East region, the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaps identified by the joint education needs assessment of the education clusters and policies, as strategic priorities defined by the three states and the various education sector plans and state education sector operational plans,’’ he said.

Declaring the maiden edition of the matriculation open at the Government House, Yola, NTI Director and Chief Executive, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, said the academic programme for BAY states, which was rolled out in August, 2021 had outlined their activities for successful execution and monitoring.