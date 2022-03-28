

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has said that the education of the Nigerian populace, especially the youth, will help in curbing insecurity and other social vices experienced in different parts of the country.

Speaking Monday in Abuja, during the first quarter 2022 meeting of NIREC, with the theme ‘Education for peace and nation building’. The Sultan said that the insecurity in Nigeria is affecting different countries of the world and that the responsibility falls on religious leaders to speak truth to power in order to combat the menace.

He said: “The theme for this meeting is very important because we believe that education is life. Knowledge is life. You know something before you can worship almighty Allah, we are hoping to elect good leaders come 2023, insha allah.

“The media should quote me, not NIREC. You cannot borrow my mouth and say things that may not be right. We have many problems in Nigeria and the rest of the world. Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world. The problems that affect Nigeria affect so many parts of the world. Even what affects other countries also affect us in one way or another.

“Whether in Ukraine, Russia, Syria, Yemen, and several other countries in the world, we have been experiencing unrest. We are all concerned as religious leaders. This is because innocent people lose their lives as a result of actions by either state or individuals, especially violence in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we have to always speak against violence, whether in Sokoto or in Washington or Moscow. I believe as religious leaders if we don’t do so, we will face questions from our creator, who gave us such privilege to be who we are. As religious leaders, we must always speak the truth. We will not and should not be partial in our dealings with the rest of the world, with humanity. So, let us always look at what we can do, say and how we say things.”

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, said provision of education by government and concerned authorities will lead to rational thinking by the youth and promotion of peaceful existence by Nigerians, regardless of religious affiliations.

He said: “The environment matters a lot in education, hence the society and the government should provide the enabling environment for the children to grow gracefully. To avoid the tragedy of street children, education is offered free in many countries. This was the case, once upon a time in Nigeria. The government ensured that no child was allowed to remain at the level of ignorance. Every child had the right and opportunity to education which the government could give freely for the sanity and security of the nation.

“Education enables the mammal in the human person to be controlled and conquered. The fruits of ignorance are crisis, intra-personal conflict, inter personal conflict, intra-community conflict, inter-community conflict, intra-religious conflict and inter-religious conflicts.

“No religion forbids education in arts, science and technology. To create a normal human society, we appeal to government at all levels to promote education that would give the children enough capacity to work for the society.

“If the youths are well trained and formed, they will be conscious of human rights. They will resist those who employ them to fight unjustly for the selfish benefits of those who finance and promote violence. They will know that peace is a virtue that is deeply entrenched in. They will know that peace is a virtue that is deeply entrenched in Christianity and Islam.

“For the youth to promote the dignity of life, they need dialogue at all levels and in all ramification. At the end, the well-educated person with a reasonable job would promote nation building because he has something to look up to.”