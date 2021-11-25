Education reform: Civil servants salaries ‘ll not be deducted – Yobe NLC

Yobe state government has reverted its earlier plan to deduct 10 percent of civil servants salaries as contribution towards revitalization of education in the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the chairman Nigerian labour Congress (NLC) yobe state council comrade Muktar Musa Tarbutu, while briefing journalist in Damaturu.

Tarbutu stated that the decision was reached after series of consultation between the relevance stakeholders in yobe state.

He revealed that yobe state government also reverted the decision after a meeting with the leadership of NLC yobe state council where its “directed the leadership of NLC to informs civil servants that no deduction will be made from their salaries as planned earlier.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni directed that the salaries of civil servants should not be deducted but they can contributes voluntary.”

