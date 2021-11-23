Education reform: Yobe civil servants to contribute 10% November salary – Commissioner

In an efforts to revitalise education sector for overall development of the state, the Yobe state government has inaugurated an education appeal fund raising committee to bring the philanthropist, cooperate organization, and various stakeholders on board to contribute towards revitalization and communal ownership of education reforms.

Briefing journalist Monday in Damaturu, Yobe state Commissioner for home affairs information and culture who is also the chairman publicity sub- committee, Mohammed Lamin, said at the inception of Mai Mala Buni’s administration on 29th of May 2019, he declared a state of emergency on basic and secondary education with a view to addressing the challenges of the education sub-sector.

Alamin stated that besides the wide range of government’s effort at mitigating the education problem in the state, it is also reaching out to corporate groups, organizations, individuals, citizens and civil servants towards generating funds for the revival of education in the state.

He said, “It is imperative here to state that, educating our citizens is to our collective responsibility as a people. In this regard, apart from reaching out to people outside, government feels that civil servants in the state should also give their modest contribution to the programme, by contributing 10% of their November 2021 basic salary to the scheme.

“Civil servants are informed that the deduction will be for only the month of November 2021.

“In this regard, government is appealing to civil servants in the state to heartly support government in her bid to rescue our state from the catastrophe of educational decay,” he said.

He further explained that while preparations are in top gear towards ensuring a successful launch of the education recovery appeal fund, government is appealing to all and sundry in the state to wholeheartedly support her in the realization of laudable project.