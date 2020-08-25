Education remains Kano govt’s priority – HoS

The Kano state government has expressed strong determination to sustain the tempo of making the education sector an indispensable area of high priority in the wake of the introduction of free and compulsory education.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the accreditation visit paid to the proposed Aminu Kano College of Education by officials of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCA) in Kano, Tuesday, state Head of Service, Barrister Binta Lawal, said Kano is poised to make a date with history in the education sector.

According to her, the Ganduje administration was very much concerned about the engagement of quality teachers to serve in the education sector for qualitative teachers to be secured for students pursuing various academic programmes at all levels to move forward. He affirmed that the craze for qualitative education has been the cardinal thrusts of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.

She said the time has come for all hands to be on deck with relevant stakeholders putting heads together in order to hasten the quest for achieving the state government objectives on education at the time citizens of the state placed much expectation on the government, pointing out that no responsible government would love to pay lip service to the education sector.

Speaking in the same vein, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero said Kano would ever be proud to have a vibrant private College of Education, considering the huge and surging population of the state.

Bayero, who was represented by Danmajen Kano and District Head of Gwale, Alhaji Yahaya Inuwa Abbas, expressed optimism that the visiting accreditation team would strive to live up to its billing stressing that the proposed college had possessed all that was needed to answer its name as a full-pledged citadel of learning.