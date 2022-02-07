Education remains the best legacy, but…

A number of matters continue to bother my mind and one of such is the seemingly fallen standard of education in the country. I was thinking that if some of the challenges facing the education sector can be tackled, the future remains bright for the country. As this thought was ongoing, seasoned educationists offered a ray of hope on how to go about this. Why the government and the populace should have a re-orientation on the importance of good education by playing the roles expected of them in advancing the course of education in Nigeria, has been highlighted. According to the Head, Department of Psychology, Guidance and Counselling, Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Joseph Filani, the government should priortise education by giving more attention to it than other sectors.

The don said the government needed to allocate 26 per cent of the annual budget to the education sector so as to get it right. Dr. Filani stressed that the government should also deploy more material resources to make public schools compete favourably with their private counterparts. “Most of our politicians aspiring for political offices are not going there to better the lot of the citizens; they have no clear picture of what they want to do for society.

We need to review our Electoral Act so that the people can vote for candidates of their choice”, he added. In the same vein, a Principal Lecturer from the Department of Social Studies at FCE, Osiele, Dr. Amos Adediran, said the government and individuals should change their attitudes toward education to transform the sector and develop the country to be at the same pace with other nations.

“We need to be enlightened and open our eyes to education to discourage our youths from criminal activities and to know that education is very important in every aspect of human endeavour”, he stated further. Mr. Jide Fatoye of Love Foundation Academy, Abeokuta, believes that the country was not doing badly in the area of education, but that there is still room for improvement, adding that funding was one of the factors affecting the quality of education in the country, stressing that education was poorly-funded in the outgone year. He said, going by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommendations, by 2030, any country that would have quality education must allocate the recommended budgetary allocation to education.

“When we compare that with what our forefathers actually experienced, we would say the quality has fallen, but there is nothing beyond improvement and will can still do better”, he said. A public affairs analyst, Mr. Olalekan Sotunde, said some people have no business being in the formal education system, adding that education remained the best legacy. He said schooling was designed in such a way that graduates were expected to get jobs immediately after school, adding that such days no longer exist. Mr. Sotunde said he expected any reasonable youth to start thinking of what value to add to society to generate income. “As a youth, you must discover yourself. What education does is to expose you to the reality”, he stated.

Apart from funding, good policies, and proper re-orientation to education, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Business Education at FCE, Dr. Temitayo Akinyele, has attributed the increase of sexual harassment in society and schools to lack of adequate punishment commensurate with the offence. For her, Nigeria does give severe punishment for those found guilty, adding that the proposed Sexual Harassment Bill would only curb the menace to some extent, but may not totally eradicate the menace.

Dr. Akinyele opined that it was better for people to prevent themselves from sexual harassment rather than waiting for the law to take its place. Dr. Akinyele urged stakeholders to rise up to the challenge by orientating and educating people properly on sex education. She said, “Our culture, religion and discrimination in the environment as well as prejudice are some of the problems causing sexual harassment. Many people see women as being created for enjoyment alone and of lesser value than men. Victimising girls are becoming a norm. If anybody wants to harass you, harass the person back and if you cannot speak out, then act on your own”.

Dr. Akinyele identified opportunists, hawkers, applicants, widows, single mothers, mentally and psychologically-displaced persons as some of those that could fall victim of sexual harassment. The don called on Nigerians to do all within their powers to save themselves from sexual harassment. “Prevention is better than cure.

We should be on the lookout. We should be sensitive and not always get ourselves attracted to the opposite sex”, she added. For education to be the best legacy, all efforts should be made to put in place appropriate policies, adequate funding, re-orientation on the place of sound education, and tackling the recurring decimal of sexual harassment, among others. Even though the challenges facing the education sector may be more, these timely interventions would still go a long way in making a big difference.