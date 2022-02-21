Education rights group cautions NANS over ASUU warning strike

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) Monday advised the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against truncating the ongoing warning strike by the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU).

ERC in a statement jointly signed by its deputy national coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac Ayobami and national mobilisation officer, Michael Lenin, frowned at the purported threat on ASUU leadership by the NANS.

The Education Rights Campaign said the ongoing ASUU warning strike is meant to among others correct the anomalies in the Nigeria education sector.

It stated that the ASUU dispute with the government centers on adequate funding, university autonomy and welfare of the lecturers, adding, specifically, this includes the renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), funding of state universities, non-payment of withheld salaries, check-offs and promotion arrears.

‘We hold that the implementation of the demands of ASUU, together with democratic management, will improve funding and quality of university education. We therefore call on students, parents and working people in general to support the demands and the strike meant to force the government to implement them,” it said.

ERC added: “We wish to assert that no quality education can be gotten from schools where classrooms and lecture halls are not conducive for teaching and learning. Libraries, computer centres and laboratories are ill-equipped and health facilities and other utilities are in shambles, and lecturers and other staffs are overworked and underpaid.

“Unfortunately, while the issues of poor welfare because of underfunding of education have become fatal, and students are responding with protests, a purported president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) was quoted to have threatened ASUU that “whatever we are going to do to make sure we return to class is what we are going to do. And I assure you in the next 24-hours, you are going to see action around this country,” according to news reports.

ERC said, ” This only further shows how disconnected the so-called leadership is from students, some of whom are already carrying placards in solidarity with ASUU’s demands.

“We of the ERC very much want students to return to classes immediately and that is why we call on the government to meet their demands immediately. However, students must not make mistake that the NANS leadership is genuinely defending the interest of students.”