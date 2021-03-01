Education secretary assures of secondary school for Bwari

The Education Secretary of Bwari area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Solomon Ayuba Dagami, has assured that the secretariat will double efforts in ensuring that a junior secondary school that will serve four communities of Pasepa, Zhiko, Ijabisa and Goipe in Bwari area council is established on or before August this year.

Dagami gave the assurance at his office located at the LEA secretariat in Bwari, Abuja, while receiving representatives of the communities led by media based nongovernmental organization PAGED Initiative, who visited to present a proposal requesting for a secondary school in the community.

The NGO had Tuesday led the community representatives to the executive secretary of FCT-UBEB to appeal for the school and they were directed to present the proposal through the Bwari area council secretariat for due process.

Dagami affirmed that most communities face several challenges including healthcare, portable water, assessable roads and education, noting however that no child should trek long distance to get education.

“This is the major challenge with most of the communities. A child should not trek more than 2km for acquisition of basic education because when they get to school they will be tired and sleepy,” he said.

