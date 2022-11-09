Education sector: SSANU calls for implementation of agreements reached

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian universities (SSANU), has called on the federal government to uphold and speedily implement the agreement that occasioned the suspension of the protracted strike, to avoid another agitation and industrial disharmony in Nigeria’s education sector.

The union further lamented the extreme poor funding of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun Ogun state, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa Ondo state, Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko Ondo state, Kwara State University, Malete, Plateau State University Bokkos, Abia State University, Uturu, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Cross River University of Technology, Calabar and Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

In a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim at the end of its special National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja last week, SSANU urged the federal government to expedite the process of upholding its part of the terms of agreement on which the strike action was suspended.

On government’s ‘no work, no pay’ against the unions that embarked in the recently called off strikes, the union said: “The recent industrial action embarked upon by the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU was the failure of the government in honouring previous Collective Bargaining Agreements entered into with the Unions.

“NEC therefore requests Government to rescind this decision of “No work, No pay” and release the withheld salaries of members of the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU.

“NEC expressly rejects the current trend in most states in Nigeria, where state governments that are unable to meet the financial, structural and capacity building needs of state-owned universities, neglect already established universities and approve the establishment of new ones.

“The resultant effect is the depreciation of the quality and standard of education that is acquired in such institutions. Service delivery in such institutions is constantly nose diving, because most staff are owed their legitimate payments for services rendered.

“NEC therefore urges state governments to conduct needs assessment of their existing universities with a view to ascertaining deficiencies within them.

“NEC notes that it has become a trend for State Governors or even Vice Chancellors to proscribe trade unions at the slightest provocation.



“The case of the proscription of trade unions at Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere, Ekiti and the actions of the Edo State Governor,

Mr. Godwin Obaseki in the state-owned Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma are vivid examples. A situation where the State Governor is owing staff their legitimate wages, but goes ahead to proscribe the unions is not only illegal, antidemocratic, wicked, but barbaric.

“NEC therefore urges the Federal Government to call State Governors to order to prevent them from towing the path of dishonour.”