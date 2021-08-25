Educational institutions: UNESCO makes case for women, girls

UNESCO Regional Office in Nigeria has harped on the need to strengthen the nation’s educational institutions to check various harmful practices against women and girls in Nigeria.

The Officer in charge of UNESCO in Abuja, Mr Lamine Sow explained that it became necessary because schools remain a strong point of contact to implement the action plan adding that they were building the capacity of teachers and school owners to take responsibility.

Speaking at the just concluded one-day initiative to develop an education package for schools in Nigeria explained that the project was being implemented in 8 African Countries and would be achieved on 6 complementing pillars, such as Policy, Institution strengthening, prevention and quality data among others.

He further explained that the project covered the 6 geo-political zones in Nigeria and implemented in Adamawa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Lagos, Sokoto as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, the National President of the Non Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS), Mr Noah Emmanuel said the experiences of sexual abuse and gender violence undermined the health, dignity and security of its victims.