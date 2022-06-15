Edumoga massacre barbaric, gruesome – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described as barbaric, the gruesome killing of farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government area of the state by gun men believed to be Fulani terrorists.

The chairman of Okpokwu local government area of Benue state, Mrs Amina Audu, had confirmed the killing of 15 persons in the area on Sunday, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

She said the attack had resulted to the displacement of over 1,000 residents from their ancestral homes, adding that some of the displaced persons were taking refuge at Utonkon, Ojabo and other communities at the moment.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, Governor Ortom condemned the act and described the murderers as cowards and criminals who must be fished out and prosecuted forthwith.

The governor said when he started shouting about the menace of killer herdsmen in his state many people thought he was playing to the gallery.

According to him, the attacks gradually have now spread to all other parts of the country because the federal government has refused to act appropriately and decisively against them.

“This is the reason why they have continued with impunity. It has clearly shown that the killing of these innocent farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government is yet another barbaric act by Fulani herdsmen. They must not go unpunished.

“We are capable of defending ourselves if authorities concerned refuse to do so. We are not cowards. We are just law abiding,” Ortom stated.

The governor said the peaceful attitude of Benue people who accommodate others should not be taken for granted, stressing that the law must take its course to apprehend the criminal elements no matter how long it takes.

