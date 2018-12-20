EEDC assures improved service delivery, warn against fraudsters ‎at yuletide 



As preparation for Christmas and New Year continues, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has promised its customers improved service delivery and technical support during the festive period.

According to a release issued by its Head of Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the company has made efforts to improve and rehabilitate its network for customers to enjoy supply during the festive period.

Eze added that they have relief transformers and replaced failed ones, and were ready to provide technical supports to customers during the festive period.

“Both our technical and operations team will be on ground at our District Offices to attend to faults that might occur during the holiday period. Customers are therefore encouraged to make use of our 24/7 Call Center facility in reporting faults by simply dialing 084 700 100,” Eze disclosed.

He also advised their customers to protect electrical installations within their neighborhood from vandals, as according to him, the rate of vandalism is on the rise, and they “vandals usually vandalise armoured cables, feeder pillar units, conductors, transformer oil, and in some cases, the entire transformer, always deprive our customers access to power supply once their electrical installations are attacked.”

The EEDC Head of Communications, while wishing their customers what he termed, an enjoyable and memorable Christmas and New Year celebration, warned customers against activities of fraudsters who he said were in the habit of defrauding unsuspecting customers of their hard earned money during the period of festivities.

He cited a recent incident at a community in Enugu where they were defrauded of the sum of Five hundred thousand Naira, after someone promised to help them wipe off their outstanding debts, insisting that outstanding bills cannot be wiped off.

“I encouraged customers to be vigilant, look out and report any suspected activity or person to the nearest EEDC office. I also encouraged customers to take advantage of the alternate payment channels to make their payments during the holiday period.

“These include the collection agent locations within their neighbourhoods as well as its Energy Pay (online) payment platform via “www.enugudisco.com”. Receipts must be obtained for every payment made, with a complementing SMS alert confirming such payments,” Eze maintained

