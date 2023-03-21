EEDC cries out as Police nab 15 vandals in 2 months

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has decried the increasing rate of attack on its facilities, a situation that is gradually crippling its activities.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, told newsmen in Enugu recently that the ugly development is impacting negatively its service to customers.

Ezeh lamented that the activities of vandals had become a torn in the flesh of the company and appealed for vigilance and continued support by customers.

According to him, 15 vandal suspects were arrested between January and February 2023 alone; this included a receiver of vandalised items.

He commended the various vigilante groups within the franchise area for their assistance and support in apprehending the vandals, adding that all the vandals were arrested by vigilante groups.

“In Abia State, the duo of Ogbu Igwo and Daniel Olugu were arrested for vandalising XLPE of Agborji distribution substation and some towers belonging to EEDC, while Chibuzo Egbuta was arrested for vandalising aluminum conductors at Ozu-Item community.

“Also, at Onuiyangan Community in Bende Local Government Area, Chinaemerem Azubuike was arrested while vandalising aluminum conductors.

“In Anambra State, one Amadi Okey, was arrested while vandalising steel copper wire and 26-year-old Onyekachukwu Ifennadolu was arrested for vandalising Aluminum Bare Conductor at Umueri Ezumeri village Oraifite, along Onitsha-Owerri Road.

“Likewise, 27-year-old Chidiebere Agbalusi was arrested at Oraifite in possession of vandalised aluminum cable and a cutter, while the duo of Usulu Solomon and Nwafo Emeka were arrested for vandalising about 16 spans of bare conductor wire.

“They mentioned one Ejike Nwoba, who was also arrested, as the receiver of the vandalised items,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman said similarly, in Enugu State, three youths were arrested at Ndeabor in Aninri Local Government Area for vandalising a distribution substation.

“Abdullahi Alahaji was arrested for vandalising College Road Mgbidi Service Center distribution Substation.

“At Amazon Okwe Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area, Onyema Nnaji was arrested for vandalizing electricity installation in the area, with about eight pieces of the angle iron Cross arms recovered from him,” he said.

Ezeh said all the vandal suspects were handed over to the respective police divisions for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

He appealed to customers to continue being vigilant, as vandals are unrelenting in their evil ways.

