EFCC and the mess cleansing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in its official site announced the arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds.

There are a host of reasons that could explain this, but I’ll stick to it being APC heading into the election year well aware of the ‘uncertainties’ surrounding their party’s success. Thus, there is the need for them to have contingency plans or escape routes for the alien corruption, naked stealing is glaring.

Should all be swell at the 2023 polls for APC, encapsulating the likes of the accountant general at this material time who will have to have answer for 1001 questions, is a giant ruse.

The remit is clear, at least for those who look at things from a different prism. For all we know, how can a government that pardoned the likes of Dariye and Nyame go about making a case against the AGF? Gotta be kidding us.

Buhari and the APC radicalised the past administrations and it’s without a doubt their turn to be at the receiving end, but before then, the EFCC is ensuring that all these mess are cleansed.

It could be argued that this constitutes good news for the APC anti-corruption crusade on the face of it, but deep inside, is to dribble past the opposition probing.

Mubarak Shu’aib,

Hardawa, Misau local government area,

Bauchi state

