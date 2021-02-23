EFCC: Arewa youth hails Buhari over Bawa’s appointment





The Arewa Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Tuesday, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

They made the commendation in a press briefing in Lafia.

The youth pledged their continued support to the administration of President Buhari for involving youths into governance.

According to the Speaker Arewa Youth Assembly Hon. Danlami Salihu, the choice of a 40-year-old career operative of the commission was indeed a symbol of fulfillment by the President.



“Today we are pleased to affirm the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to practical youth development in Nigeria and inclusion of youths into governance. With this development, our future and that of our country is bright.

“Arewa Youth Assembly hereby commends, appreciates and salutes Mr. President for fulfilling his promise to the Nigerian youth.”

They therefore called on the National Assembly as a matter of urgency not to delay the screening and confirmation of the youngest EFCC chairman ever in the history of the commission.

They equally congratulated Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, and charged him to ensure that he never let down the trust and confidence reposed in him by the President and the entire Nigerian youth.

“We are confident that EFCC under the leadership of Mr. Abdulrasheed will boost anti-corruption fight, enhance the Nigerian credibility before the international community, speedy conclusion of investigation and prosecution of treasury looters, ensure a corrupt-free Nigeria among others.

“Nigerians will recall with great appreciation that President Buhari had in 2019 during a brief ceremony preceding the signing into law of the Bill at Presidential Villa to practically involve youth in governance. ‘NotTooYoungToRun’,” he said.

