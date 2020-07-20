EFCC arraigns 2 Benue pension officials over N19m ‘fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue zonal office, Monday, arraigned the former Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, (NUP), Victor Gabriel Charles, and the former Chairman, Benue state chapter, John Aboyi Omaku, before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19 million.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a press statement in Abuja, said Charles, and Omaku, were arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.

He said following their plea the Prosecution Counsel, George ChiaYakua, asked the court for a commencement date of trial, the Council for the Defence, Barnabas Iorheghem, who appeared for the first defendant (Charles) urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms, noting that the defendant has been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to respond to any of the commission’s invitations.

counsel to the second defendant, Ikwe Adakole, (Omakwu) adopted the submissions of counsel to the first defendant in asking for bail for his client.

Justice Ikpambese admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety each in like sum.

He said each surety must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must not be below salary Grade Level 10 if they are civil servants, and must submit a copy of letter of employment as well as copy of his/her identity card to the court.

He ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail terms and

adjourned the case till September 22, 2020, for trial.