EFCC arraigns company executive over N72m fraud

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday May, arraigned one Richman Pere and his company, Rich Oil Delta West Africa Limited, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta state on a four count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement, Monday, said Pere as managing director of Rich Oil Delta West Africa Limited is alleged to have defrauded one Alhaji Yisa Bello of Success Ventures International Limited of N72, 000,000 under the guise of supplying him crude oil.

One of the counts read: “that you, Richman Pere being the managing director of Rich Oil West Africa Limited on or about the 23rd day of July, 2019 at Effurun Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud, induced Alhaji Yisa Bello of Success Ventures International Limited to deposit the aggregate sum of N72,000,000 operated by you with the false pretence that you have 1,000,000 barrel of crude oil to supply to him which pretence you knew is false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Immaculate Elody, prayed the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant.

Justice Abang adjourned the case till June 29, 2022 for hearing and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Facility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

