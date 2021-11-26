EFCC arraigns ex-convict, Oluwatobi for fraud, impersonation

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Tuesday, arraigned a 29-year-old serial fraudster, Joshua Ajayi Oluwatobiloba, over cyber fraud and for impersonating a lecturer at the University of Ilorin.

He was arraigned on four counts before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara state High Court, sitting in Ilorin.

Oluwatobi, had sometimes in June 2020 been convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara state High Court over similar offence.

After spending his jail terms at Mandala Correctional Centre, the convict went back to crime, and was again arrested by operatives of the EFCC and brought before the court for justice.

Oluwatobi’s arrest and prosecution was consequent upon a report alleging that he was impersonating as the Dean Student Affairs, and as one Dr. Efuntayo Oluwatobi, a lecturer in the Chemistry Department, University of Ilorin, to scam unsuspecting students seeking to pay school fees and get hostel accommodation.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the counts.