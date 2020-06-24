EFCC arraigns Indian for illegal oil dealing



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, Tuesday, arraigned an Indian Rahul Pathania and a vessel M.V. Bount before Justice Rilwan .M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products.



EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, INA press statement in Abuja, said the defendant was arrested alongside the vessel by the Nigerian Navy and subsequently handed over to to the Commission for prosecution.



He said one of the count read: “That you, M.V.Bount and Rahul Pathania, on the 31st day of January 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: dealing in 45 metric tons of petroleum product without appropriate licence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and punishable under Section 1(7) of the same Act.”

According to the spokesperson, “The defendant pleaded guilty to the first count of conspiracy but not guilty to the others and in view of his plea, the Prosecution Counsel, Usman Buhari, prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).”

He said Justice Liman adjourned the matter till October 7, 2020, for commencement of trial and also ordered the defendant to be remanded in the NCS.